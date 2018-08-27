MEDIA-Casino's Brazil unit says no talks with Amazon on Via Varejo

** Peter Estermann, the head of French retailer Casino’s Brazilian supermarkets unit GPA SA, told French daily Les Echos that GPA is not in talks with Amazon about selling its Via Varejo appliance and electronics unit. Asked whether there was any logic to talks with Amazon, he said: “Maybe in the future, but not now”.

** A source familiar with the situation told Reuters in March that Amazon and Casino were negotiating a deal in Brazil about either partnering or selling Via Varejo.

** Estermann said GPA was still looking for a buyer for Via Varejo and that the planned sale would allow the firm to focus on food retailing. “We are focused on this sale, it will happen. Non-food is not the core of our activities,” he said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Geert De Clercq, editing by Louise Heavens)