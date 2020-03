PARIS, March 4 (Reuters) - VESA Equity Investment, controlled by Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, now owns 6.88% of the capital and 5.17% of the voting rights of French supermarket group Casino, French market watchdog AMF said on WEdnesday.

The move results from the purchase on Feb. 27 of Casino shares on the market, the regulatory statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq)