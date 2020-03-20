Company News
Retailer Casino to sell Leader Price assets in France to Aldi

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino said on Friday it had agreed to sell 567 Leader Price stores, and three warehouses, to German discount rival Aldi in a deal worth 735 million euros ($792 million) on an enterprise value basis.

The Leader Price sale marks the latest in a series of disposals carried out by Casino, part of its plans to cut debt and improve its financial position.

Casino has often struggled within the competitive domestic French market, where a price war among supermarkets has dented retailers’ profit margins.

