PARIS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino , which has been divesting assets to trim debts, said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its contract catering business ‘R2C’ to Compass.

Financial terms were not disclosed, and Casino said it expects to complete the deal by the end of the first half of the year. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)