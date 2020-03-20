Casino confirms asset disposals goal

PARIS, March 20 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino’s deal to sell to Aldi France the bulk of its Leader Price discounbt stores in France means it has now disposed of 2.8 billion euros ($3 billion) of assets in its debt reduction plan, it said on Friday.

Casino, which is now ahead of its target to deliver 2.5 billion euros of asset sales by the end of March, also confirmed its goal to achieve a total of 4.5 billion euros of asset sales by the end of the first quarter of 2021. ($1 = 0.9278 euros)