January 20, 2020 / 7:17 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech investor Kretinsky beefs up stake in supermarket group Casino

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and his junior partner Patrik Tkac said on Monday that they had raised their stake in debt-laden retailer Casino to 5.64% from a previous 4.63%, via their joint investment firm Vesa Equity Investment.

Casino CEO Jean-Charles Naouri said in the joint statement that, as announced in September, he will propose to the board of directors of Casino the appointment of a representative of Vesa.

Kretinsky also owns a stake in Germany supermarket group Metro AG and a large stake in French newspaper Le Monde. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)

