France's Monoprix says grocery alliance with Amazon Prime tops expectations

PARIS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Casino’s upmarket Monoprix supermarket chain said the start of its partnership with Amazon Prime’s delivery service for Paris had been better than expected - an alliance that could prove crucial for debt-ridden Casino’s fortunes.

Monoprix Chief Executive Regis Schultz told Reuters that orders had been beating expectations, and that he hoped the delivery service could be extended elsewhere in France, although the decision was in the hands of e-commerce giant Amazon.

Nearly a month after the launch, the number of orders was exceeding by 2-3 times the expectations of the two partners, he said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis; Editing by Adrian Croft)