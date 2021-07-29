Casino pursues profitability boost after weak Q2 sales

PARIS, July 29 (Reuters) - French supermarket group Casino said on Thursday it would open 400 stores in the second half of the year and push further to boost its profitability, after sales momentum suffered in the second quarter compared to a boom during lockdowns last year.

Revenue growth slowed further in the April to June period, with an 8.4% fall in sales on a same-store basis year-on-year in Casino’s core French market, where it said evening curfew measures to fight the pandemic and a lack of tourists had weighed on its performance.