Casino sees third-quarter sales slow but keeps 2019 targets

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino, which is battling investor concerns over its debts, said sales growth slowed in the third quarter, reflecting a weaker performance in France.

Casino - which has been selling assets to reduce its debt and which also controls Brazil’s Grupo Pao de Acucar - nevertheless kept its 2019 financial goals for France.

Sales reached 9.05 billion euros ($10.07 billion) in the third quarter, broadly in line with analyst estimates.

On a same-store basis and excluding fuel and calendar effects, group sales rose 1.5% in the third quarter, compared to 2.3% growth in the second quarter. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq)