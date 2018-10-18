UPDATE 1-Sales growth accelerates at retailer Casino in Q3

(Adds CFO comments on asset sales)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino, which is battling investor concern over its high debt, said that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, reflecting an improving performance in its core French market and in Brazil.

Casino - which had its credit rating cut to junk by Standard & Poor’s in March 2016, and is shedding assets such as properties to help whittle down its debts - said it was maintaining all its annual financial objectives.

Chief Financial Officer Antoine Giscard d’Estaing told a call with journalists that asset sales currently amounted to 1.1 billion euros ($1.26 billion), and that Casino could exceed its 1.5 billion euros goal, which it had earmarked for early 2019.

The company is under pressure to show it can revive profits in France while conditions in Brazil stay tough.

Casino, which controls Brazil’s top retailer Grupo Pao de Acucar, said third-quarter group sales reached 8.922 billion euros, in line with the 8.9 billion euros average in a consensus of analysts’ forecasts compiled by the company.

Stripping out acquisitions, currency effects and revenue on fuel, sales rose 5.4 percent, against 5.2 percent growth in the second quarter.

The stock is down by nearly 20 percent so far in 2018, partly on concerns over Casino’s balance sheet and parent group Rallye’s ability to refinance its debt.

Casino, along with domestic peers such as Carrefour and Auchan, faces intense price competition in its home market as well as challenges from online players such as Amazon which has made in-roads in the sector.

For 2018, Casino has forecast organic growth above 10 percent in consolidated profit, excluding tax credits, and for organic growth in French operating profit, excluding real estate activities, also above 10 percent. ($1 = 0.8712 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Sarah White)