FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 18, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

French retailer Casino continues debt-cutting plan with property asset sale

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino has agreed to sell a portfolio of real estate assets for 180 million euros ($207 million), as it continues an asset-sale programme to cut debts which have concerned some investors.

Casino signed an agreement with the firm AG2R la Mondiale on Wednesday for the disposal of 14 Monoprix real estate assets, for a net amount of 180 million euros and for an annual rent of 8.6 million euros. The proceeds from the disposal will be received no later than Jan. 2019, Casino said in a statement on Thursday.

$1 = 0.8701 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.