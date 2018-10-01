UPDATE 1-Debt-ridden retailer Casino agrees to sell some property assets for 565 mln euros

* Casino embarking on asset sales to cut debts

* Selling 55 Monoprix real estate assets for 565 mln euros

* Casino confirms 2018 financial targets (Adds detail and background)

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Casino has agreed to sell some property assets for 565 million euros ($655 million), as the French supermarket retailer looks to reduce its debts, given concerns among some investors over its financial position.

Casino said on Monday it had signed an agreement with an un-named institutional investor for the disposal of 55 real estate assets connected to its Monoprix supermarket arm. Casino also said it would get the proceeds from the sale by late December.

“Casino Group confirms all of its 2018 objectives,” the company said in a statement.

“Continued good operational performance and the progressive roll-out of new profitability levers will enable Casino Group to improve its retail trading profit in France in 2019 at a similar pace to 2018, including the effects of additional rents,” it added.

Last month, Casino said it had rejected a tie-up approach from larger rival Carrefour - something that Carrefour denied ever making.

Casino shares have slumped nearly 30 percent since the start of 2018 as investors have fretted over its debts and those of parent holding group Rallye. Research firm Muddy Waters is one of those to have raised concerns over those debts.

Last month, five banks granted Rallye a new 500 million euros credit line, while the sale of assets by Casino has also enabled it to cut back on its debts.

Casino reported net debts of around 5.4 billion euros during its interim results in July, while the company has a current market capitalisation of around 4 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Bate Felix)