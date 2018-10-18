FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Hot Stocks
October 18, 2018 / 10:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Casino shares extend losses amid concerns over Rallye accounts

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shares in French retailer Casino were down more than 3 percent on Thursday, extending earlier losses due to new concerns over the financial situation of its parent Rallye.

One trader cited a report by French magazine Challenges about possible accounting malpractices at Rallye.

Casino and Rallye had no immediate comments.

Casino shares have tumbled roughly 18 percent in 2018 on concerns about its debts and those of parent holding group Rallye.

Casino reports its third quarter sales after the market closes on Thursday.

Reporting by Blandine Henault, Dominique Vidalon, Pascale Denis; editing by Richard Lough

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.