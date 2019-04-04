Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 4, 2019 / 7:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Retailer Casino's shares fall for second day in row after new downgrade

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Shares in French supermarket retailer Casino fell sharply for the second day in a row on Thursday, after suffering another downgrade from analysts over concerns about its cash flow.

Casino’s shares were down by 5 percent by 0710 GMT, after Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the stock to “underweight” from “equal weight”, citing potential hits to its cash flow from a tough business environment.

Morgan Stanley’s cut followed a downgrade earlier this week to Casino from credit rating agency Moody’s, which had knocked down Casino’s shares by 3 percent on Wednesday.

Casino is in the process of selling assets in order to help cut its debts. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Inti Landauro)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below