PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Casino is about to sell its Leader Price unit to its German low-cost competitor Aldi in a deal estimated at 400 million euros, French daily Les Echos reported on Thursday.

The debt-laden company has mandated BNP Paribas to handle a possible deal, the newspaper added.

Casino declined to comment. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten Editing by GV De Clercq)