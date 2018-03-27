Casino says sale process of Via Varejo unit continuing

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino said on Tuesday that the process of selling its Via Varejo local appliance and electronics unit in Brazil was continuing and that it had no new element to report to the market.

Casino also denied in a statement any possible partnership regarding that unit.

A source familiar with the talks said on Tuesday that Amazon and Casino were negotiating a deal in Brazil either partnering or selling the French retailer’s local appliance and electronics chain.