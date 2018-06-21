FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 11:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Casper, Serta Simmons settle lawsuit over high-end Wave mattress

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

Casper Sleep, the mattress startup backed by investors including Target Corp, has settled a lawsuit in which rival Serta Simmons Bedding LLC claimed that the high-end Casper Wave mattress infringed three patents.

The settlement, whose terms were not disclosed, was announced in a filing on June 18, two days before U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in Manhattan issued a 14-page decision dismissing Serta’s lawsuit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yz6Hni

