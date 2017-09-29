Serta Simmons says Casper's new mattress infringes three patents

Casper Sleep, the mattress startup that in June raised $170 million from Target Corp and other investors, is the target of a lawsuit in which Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, one of its largest rivals, said its new, high-end Casper Wave mattresses infringe three patents.

According to a complaint filed on Friday in Manhattan federal court, the main reason Casper sells the new mattresses for twice as much as its regular mattresses is its unauthorized use of Serta Simmons’ “channel cut technology” to provide extra support or firmness that help people sleep comfortably.

