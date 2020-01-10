Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep files for U.S. IPO

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Casper Sleep Inc, the online mattress retailer whose investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, on Friday filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators.

Casper’s IPO comes as the company has been expanding into brick-and-mortar retail, transitioning from temporary to permanent stores.

The mattress retailer is betting that its popularity with urban millennials will ensure it does not share the same fate as Mattress Firm Inc, the largest U.S. brick-and-mortar mattress retailer that filed for bankruptcy protection in 2018.

The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSPR".