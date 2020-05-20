Fidelity, Interactive brokerages need not repay funds lost by Wall Street scion Caspersen - N.Y. judge

A New York state judge said Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC and Interactive Brokers LLC are not liable to repay $8.28 million to Andrew Caspersen’s former investors by mishandling accounts for the onetime Wall Street executive, who pleaded guilty in 2016 to fraud.

In a decision on Tuesday, Justice O. Peter Sherwood in Manhattan Supreme Court rejected claims that Caspersen’s transfers of the investors’ money to Interactive from Fidelity, and earlier to Fidelity from his shell companies, were fraudulent conveyances under New York’s debtor and creditor law.

