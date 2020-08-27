Company News
August 27, 2020 / 5:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Cassiopea receives FDA approval for acne treatment Winlevi

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Swiss-listed drugmaker Cassiopea said on Thursday it won approval for its first medicine, an acne treatment called Winlevi, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, setting the stage for a likely capital increase to support the launch.

Prescription treatment Winlevi, also known generically as clascoterone, won approval for patients 12 years and older, Cassiopea said in a statement. It is a topical medicine aimed at inhibiting hormones, called androgens, thought to play a role in acne lesions in men and women. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below