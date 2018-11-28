U.S. FDA approves Catalyst Pharma's rare disease drug

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved on Wednesday Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc’s drug to treat a rare autoimmune disease.

The drug, Firdapse, becomes the first approved treatment for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), a neuromuscular disease estimated to affect three people per million worldwide.

In late 2009 the drug was approved in the European Union, where it is sold by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)