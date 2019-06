June 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s Wesfarmers Ltd said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement to buy online retailer Catch Group Holdings Ltd for A$230 million ($159.94 million).

Wesfarmers said, subject to completion, Catch Group will operate as an independent business unit.

The acquisition will be funded from its existing debt facilities, Wesfarmers said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4380 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru Editing by Paul Tait)