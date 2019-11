CHICAGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on Monday it has laid off 120 temporary workers at one of its facilities in Texas following its decision to reduce production.

The layoffs, which took place at the hydraulic excavator facility in Victoria on Nov. 1, were confirmed to Reuters by a company spokeswoman on Monday. The facility had about 820 employees.