May 4 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc said on Friday it named Andrew Bonfield chief financial officer, replacing Brad Halverson.

Bonfield, who will take over on Sept. 1, is currently group CFO and board member of National Grid plc, a British multinational electricity and gas utility company. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)