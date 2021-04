April 29 (Reuters) - Heavy equipment maker Caterpillar Inc on Thursday reported a rise in adjusted first-quarter profit, as equipment demand picked up after a pandemic-led slump last year.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $2.87 per share in the quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.65 per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)