Jan 28 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc expects price increases in 2019 to be mostly offset by higher costs, Chief Financial Officer Andrew Bonfield said on a conference call with analysts on Monday.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company’s manufacturing costs rose by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter of 2018 over the third quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)