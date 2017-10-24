FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 11:47 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Caterpillar posts 25 pct jump in revenue; raises forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc, the world’s biggest construction and mining equipment maker, reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by soaring demand for its construction equipment.

The company also raised its 2017 revenue forecast for a third time this year.

Profit attributable to common stockholders rose to $1.06 billion, or $1.77 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $283 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding restructuring costs, Caterpillar earned $1.95 per share, compared with 85 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total sales and revenue rose to $11.41 billion. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

