October 23, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Caterpillar Q3 profit beat estimates

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday reported higher quarterly profit that beat market expectations, citing continuing improvement in most of its end-markets.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.86 a share in the third quarter, compared with $1.95 a share, last year. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.85 a share, according to Refinitiv.

Net profit for the quarter through September came in at $2.88 per share, compared with $1.77 last year.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Nick Zieminski

