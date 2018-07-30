FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2018 / 11:43 AM / in an hour

Caterpillar raises 2018 profit outlook after beating quarterly estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 30 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Monday posted higher quarterly profit that beat market expectations and upgraded the full-year profit outlook, citing robust global demand for its equipment.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.97 a share in the second quarter, compared with $1.49 a share, last year. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.73 a share.

Net profit for the quarter came in at $2.82 per share, compared with $1.35 last year.

The company now expects adjusted profit per share to be in a range of $11.00 to $12.00 in 2018, compared with $10.25 to $11.25 projected earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Nick Zieminski)

