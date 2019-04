April 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc raised its full-year profit forecast on Wednesday as it booked a tax gain in the first quarter stemming from the overhaul of U.S. tax laws.

The company said it now expects 2019 profit of $12.06 per share to $13.06 per share, compared with $11.75 to $12.75 per share forecast earlier. (Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)