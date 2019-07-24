Company News
July 24, 2019 / 11:50 AM / in 37 minutes

Caterpillar reports lower Q2 earnings

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc’s on Wednesday reported lower quarterly earnings, hurt by cooling demand for construction machines in Asia-Pacific as well as weak sales at its energy and transportation division.

In the second quarter, the Deerfield, Illinois-based company reported an adjusted profit of $2.83 per share compared with $2.97 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected earnings of $3.12 per share. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below