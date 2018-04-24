FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 11:58 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Caterpillar beats estimates and raises 2018 profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes to text)

CHICAGO, April 24 (Reuters) - Caterpillar Inc on Tuesday upgraded the outlook for 2018 profits after the world’s largest heavy-duty equipment maker beat estimates for first-quarter earnings on strong global demand for its equipment.

The Deerfield-‎Illinois based company now expects the full-year profit to range between $9.75 to $10.75 per share compared with $7.75 to $8.75 per share it projected earlier.

For the first quarter, the company reported a net profit of $2.74 per share, above analysts’ consensus forecast of $2.04 per share. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh Editing by Nick Zieminski)

