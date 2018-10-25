Hong Kong privacy commission expresses serious concern over Cathay data leak

HONG KONG, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s privacy commission on Thursday expressed serious concern over a data breach at Cathay Pacific Airways and urged the airline to notify passengers affected by the leak as soon as possible and explain the details.

Shares of Cathay slid more than 6 percent early on Thursday, a day after it said data of about 9.4 million passengers of Cathay and its unit, Hong Kong Dragon Airlines Ltd, had been accessed without authorisation. (Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree and Donny Kwok, editing by Richard Pullin)