Industrials
September 11, 2019 / 8:52 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday said it would cut capacity for the upcoming winter season after reporting an 11.3% fall in passenger numbers in the month of August as anti-government protests in Hong Kong lowered demand.

“Given the current significant decline in forward bookings for the remainder of the year, we will make some short-term tactical measures such as capacity realignments,” Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

“Specifically, we are reducing our capacity growth such that it will be slightly down year-on-year for the 2019 winter season (from end October 2019 to end March 2020) versus our original growth plan of more than 6% for the period.” (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below