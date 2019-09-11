Cathay Pacific to cut capacity as demand for Hong Kong travel falls

HONG KONG, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday said it would cut capacity for the upcoming winter season after reporting an 11.3% fall in passenger numbers in the month of August as anti-government protests in Hong Kong lowered demand.

“Given the current significant decline in forward bookings for the remainder of the year, we will make some short-term tactical measures such as capacity realignments,” Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

“Specifically, we are reducing our capacity growth such that it will be slightly down year-on-year for the 2019 winter season (from end October 2019 to end March 2020) versus our original growth plan of more than 6% for the period.” (Reporting by Jamie Freed, editing by Louise Heavens)