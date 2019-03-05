Cathay Pacific says in talks to buy stake in HK Express Airways

HONG KONG, March 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Tuesday it is in “active discussions” about an acquisition involving Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd, although an agreement has yet to be reached.

The airline said it made the statement in response to media reports suggesting Cathay Pacific may be in talks to acquire shares in Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd and Hong Kong Airlines Ltd from cash-strapped Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co Ltd. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Stephen Coates)