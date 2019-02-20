Industrials
February 20, 2019 / 4:36 AM / in an hour

Cathay Pacific expects to post 2018 profit double analyst estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to swing to an annual profit of about HK$2.3 billion ($293.05 million) for 2018, more than double analyst estimates, as it undertakes a turnaround plan.

Before the announcement, 15 analysts polled by Refinitiv I/B/E/S had on average expected the airline to report a profit of HK$1.1 billion for 2018, up from a HK$1.25 billion loss in 2017. ($1 = 7.8485 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

