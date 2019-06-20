Industrials
Cathay Pacific says "tremendous pressure" on yields as travel demand falls

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday that yields, a proxy for airfares, have come under “tremendous pressure” due to declining travel demand, especially to and from long-haul destinations.

“Whilst we have seen solid improvement in the first half driven by a good first quarter, our passenger revenue outlook for the coming few months has shown signs of slowdown,” Cathay Pacific Director, Commercial and Cargo, Ronald Lam said in a statement alongside the airline’s May traffic figures. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

