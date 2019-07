July 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday it expects yields, a proxy for airfares, to be under pressure for the coming months due to intense competition.

Long-haul destinations such as North America and Europe have performed below expectations especially on the yield front, the airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)