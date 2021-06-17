CORRECTED-Hong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots

(Corrects A330 extension to six months from three months in second paragraph)

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways on Thursday said that non-local pilots based in Hong Kong had been granted work permit extensions, two weeks after it launched a recruitment drive for local pilots and closed bases in Australia and New Zealand.

Pilots on the Boeing 747 freighter fleet and training captains will receive three-year extensions, those on the Boeing 777 and Airbus A350 fleets will receive a one-year extension and those on the A330 fleet will be granted a six-month extension, the company said in a statement.

Cathay last year closed its regional arm, Cathay Dragon, which had flown A330s and A320s, putting hundreds of local pilots out of work.