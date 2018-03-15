Cathay Pacific jumps 3.5 percent after smaller-than-expected loss

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd climbed 3.5 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday, after posting a smaller than expected annual loss for 2017.

On Wednesday, Cathay shares rose as much as 3.2 percent after the results before ending unchanged.

It logged a smaller-than-expected annual loss due to a rebound in the cargo market, moderating ticket price falls and lower fuel hedging losses, prompting analysts to call that the worst was over for the Hong Kong airline.