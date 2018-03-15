FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 1:39 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Cathay Pacific jumps 3.5 percent after smaller-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 15 (Reuters) - Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd climbed 3.5 percent in Hong Kong on Thursday, after posting a smaller than expected annual loss for 2017.

On Wednesday, Cathay shares rose as much as 3.2 percent after the results before ending unchanged.

It logged a smaller-than-expected annual loss due to a rebound in the cargo market, moderating ticket price falls and lower fuel hedging losses, prompting analysts to call that the worst was over for the Hong Kong airline.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

