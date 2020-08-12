Company News
Cathay Pacific posts record $1.27 bln H1 loss amid pandemic

SYDNEY, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday reported a record HK$9.87 billion ($1.27 billion) first-half loss and said it did not expect a meaningful recovery in passenger demand for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure was in line with the HK$9.9 billion forecast it had flagged last month and included HK$2.47 billion of impairment charges.

Revenue plunged 48.3% to HK$27.7 billion in the six months ended June 30 as it slashed passenger flying to a barebones schedule due to lower demand and border restrictions, though it added more cargo-only flights as freight yields rose 44.1%. ($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

