FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
August 8, 2018 / 4:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific posts narrower H1 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Wednesday swung to a narrower half-year loss, in a sign its transformation programme designed to cut costs and lift revenue was paying off.

The airline, which last year posted its worst loss for the January-June period in at least 20 years, reported a HK$263 million ($33.51 million) loss for the first half of 2018.

This is below a forecast for a HK$140 million profit issued by investment bank BOCOM International on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets had forecast a net loss of HK$363 million.

Group revenue rose 15.7 percent to HK$53.1 billion in the first half, while passenger yields - a proxy for airfares- rebounded by 7.6 percent, Cathay said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse. Yield on cargo services rose by 16.3 percent. ($1 = 7.8491 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed in Singapore and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.