Hong Kong's Cathay defers delivery of 4 Airbus planes as demand falls

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Thursday it would defer the delivery of four Airbus SE narrowbodies in 2020 as it grapples with falling demand due to anti-government protests in its home city.

In addition to delaying the arrival of three A321neos at regional arm Cathay Dragon and one A320neo at budget carrier HK Express, it will also retire one Boeing Co 777-300ER and one Cathay Dragon A320 more quickly than expected, it said in a presentation to analysts.

The airline said on Wednesday the short-term outlook remained “challenging and uncertain” as it lowered its profit guidance for the second time in less than a month. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)