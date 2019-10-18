Industrials
Cathay Pacific lowers full-year profit expectations

SINGAPORE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd on Friday lowered its expectations for full-year profit as a result of “incredibly challenging” conditions in its home market that were expected to persist for the rest of 2019.

The airline reported a 7.1% drop in passenger numbers for the month of September as travellers avoided Hong Kong due to widespread anti-government protests and said its second-half financial results were expected to be below the first half.

Cathay in August reported a HK$1.347 billion ($171.75 million) first-half profit. At that time, it said second-half profits were expected to be higher than the first-half, as is typically the case for the airline, based on seasonality. ($1 = 7.8427 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

