Chinese EV battery maker CATL extends deal with Tesla

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has extended a battery supply deal with U.S. EV maker Tesla Inc to 2025.

Ningde-based CATL said in a stock exchange filing that it would supply battery cells to Tesla, which is making Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, until December 2025.

Other Tesla battery suppliers include Panasonic Corp and LG Energy Solution.