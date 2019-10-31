Italian insurer Cattolica revokes powers of CEO

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The board of Cattolica Assicurazioni has revoked the powers of Chief Executive Alberto Minali citing differences over the company’s structure, strategy, relations with shareholders and the market, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

It said all of the CEO powers had been transferred to the insurer’s Managing Director Carlo Ferraresi.

Minali, a former CFO at bigger rival Generali, had been at the helm of Cattolica since June 1, 2017.