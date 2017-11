Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Cavium Inc in a deal valued at about $6 billion as it seeks to expand its networking equipment business.

Under the deal, Marvell will offer $40.00 per share in cash and 2.1757 of its shares for each Cavium share. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)