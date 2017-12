Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. payment processor Total System Services Inc (TSYS) on Monday said it would buy payment technology company Cayan in an all cash deal valued at $1.05 billion.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Greenhill & Co LLC are acting as financial advisers to TSYS, while Financial Technology Partners LP is the financial adviser to Cayan. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D‘Couto)