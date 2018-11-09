Financials
Qatar's Commercial Bank plans Kangaroo bond

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Qatar’s Commercial Bank has hired ANZ and Bank of America Merrill Lynch to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of a so-called Kangaroo bond sale, a document issued by one of the banks showed.

Kangaroo bonds are issued by non-Australian issuers in the Australian market and are denominated in Australian dollars.

Representatives of Qatar’s third-largest lender by assets, which is rated A3 by Moody’s, BBB+ by S&P, and A by Fitch, will start meeting investors on Nov. 19, according to the document.

Separately, the bank is also in discussions with other banks to raise $750 million through a syndicated loan, a spokesman told Reuters in September.

